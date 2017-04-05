820 (2017-083 April 5, 12) Invitation for sealed bid

(2017-083 April 5, 12) Invitation for sealed bid

Notice is hereby given that the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation (CTCR) Community Facility manager will accept sealed bids for the Colville Tribal Net Pens RV Park project. The project consists of the construction of a 31 stall RV Park with associated road access, boat parking, CDX rest rooms, showers, and fish cleaning station, dump station, well house, guard shack and camp grounds. The contact time for completion of the work is 130 calendar days. Copies of the bid packet including plans and specifications can be obtained from Standard Printworks, 256 West Riverside Avenue, Spokane, WA 98201; 509-624-2985, Fax 509-747-6808 and/or www.sbprint.com for the non-refundable cost of reproduction or download or at Builders Exchange of Washington, Inc., 2607 Wetmore Avenue, Everett, WA 98201-2926, 425-258-1303, Fax 425-259-3832 http://www.bxwa.com

It is recommended that Bidders “Register” in order to receive automatic e-mail notification of future addenda and to place themselves on the “Self-Registered Bidders List”. Bidders that do not register will not be automatically notified of addenda and will need to periodically check the on line plan room for addenda issued on this project. Contact Builders Exchange of Washington should you require assistance with access or registration. Proposals are to be submitted on the forms provided within the contract provisions. All bids must be accompanied by a bid deposit in the form of a surety bond, postal money order, cash, cashier’s check, or certified check in the amount equal to five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid proposed. Should the successful bidder fail to enter into such contract and furnish satisfactory performance and payment bond within the time stated in the specifications, the bid proposal deposit shall be forfeited to the CTCR. Bids must be submitted in sealed envelopes and received not later than 2:00.p.m. (prevailing local time) on Thursday, April 20, 2017. The FedEx delivery address is Community Facility Manager, Colville Confederated Tribes, 21 Colville St., Nespelem, WA 99155; hand delivery at the CTCR Facilities Maintenance Office, Yellow Cloud Building, 28 Lakes St. Agency Campus, 2 mi. south of Nespelem, WA 99155 and or USPS, P.O. Box 150, Nespelem, WA 99155. Bid openings will be held immediately thereafter and read aloud in the CTCR Facilities Maintenance office. The CTCR reserves the right to waive and irregularities or informalities and to reject any or all bids. No bidder may withdraw his or her bid after the time announced for the bid opening, or before the award and execution of the contract, unless the award is delayed for a period exceeding sixty (60) days. All work performed on this project will be subject to the provisions of Washington State prevailing wage, General Decision WA 160079 01/08/2016 WA79 will Apply. A Pre-Bid Meeting will be held on site Wednesday, April 05, 2017 at 01:00 pm.

Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.