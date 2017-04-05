Crews respond to fire east of Tonasket

AENEAS VALLEY - Fire crews from several agencies responded yesterday for a wildland fire in the Frosty Creek area east of Tonasket.

Fire officials were not immediately available for comment.

According to the Northeast Washington Interagency Communications Center the blaze was reported yesterday, April 4, at around 1:43 p.m. As of earlier this morning it was estimated to be about 20 acres and was in patrol status.

Fire District No. 16 was toned to respond for a flareup around 11 a.m. this morning.