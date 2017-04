TONASKET - A special meeting of the Tonasket Civil Service Commission is planned for 4 p.m. Thursday, April 6 at city hall, 209 N. Whitcomb Ave.

The purpose of this meeting is to discuss the process for hiring a police clerk/support specialist.

Anyone interested is encouraged to attend. Those needing special assistance are asked to contact city hall 24 hour prior to the meeting at 509-486-2132.