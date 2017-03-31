100 years ago: Congress declares war

100 years ago

(April 6, 1917)

President Woodrow Wilson signed a declaration of war against Germany after Congress voted the war resolution 373-50 at 3 a.m. today.

Mrs. J. H. Sprowl was reelected president of the Country Club. Also named were Mrs. R. P. Foster, first vice president; Mrs. A. J. Ivey, second vice president; Mrs. L. M. Klessig, third vice president; Mrs. Robert Churchill, secretary, and Mrs. B. E. Hendrick, treasurer.

75 years ago

(April 3, 1942)

A 10 percent wage rate increase, retroactive Jan. 1, has been granted to Biles-Coleman employees, announced Ernest Haines, president of the bargaining unit for Sawdust Makers’ Union No. 1 Inc. The minimum wage is now 60.5 cents per hour. The pay increase will boost the company payroll over $120,000 annually.

The Nespelem Grange pie social earned $1,168 in a pie auction, which saw Louis Prince bidding $100 for the last pie. The money bid was returned to the bidders in war bonds and stamps.

50 years ago

(April 6, 1967)

After three sellout rodeos in succession, Omak Stampede Inc. has decided to increase the seating capacity at its arena in East Side Park. The project will be carried out this spring. It will bring the Stampede’s total seating capacity to about 7,300 per performance. The city council gave its blessing to the expansion program Monday night after Stampede President Paul Maley explained the additional seating plus a modest increase in ticket prices could increase the net profit by as much as $9,000 a year.

Spring quarter registration at the Wenatchee Valley College extensions in Omak has exceeded enrollment estimates, Superintendent Norber Baugh reported today. Enrollment is approximately 80, and late registration may rise. This figure is down somewhat from the 110 figure of last quarter, but Baugh said officials expected the spring enrollment to drop as low as 40-50.

Prices: Color TV, $417.77; clothes dryer, $177.77; upright freezer, $177.77.

25 years ago

(April 1, 1992)

Thomas Mack from Brookings, Ore., is the new administrator at Mid-Valley Hospital. Commissioners announced his selection at their March 24 meeting, and were to sign the employment contract as a special board meeting March 31. Mack has accepted the job, and goes on salary April 1. His initial one-year contract with the board calls for him to be paid $5,000 per month.

New officers were elected to the Loomis Community Club March 17. Officers for the coming year are Don Johnson, president; Jim McCormick, vice president; Stella Renald, secretary-treasurer, and Sonny Didra and Bob Garrett, first and second positions on the board of directors.

15 years ago

(April 3, 2002)

After more than 20 years of painting throughout the valley, Randy Morrison is putting away his paintbrush and jumping into the driver's seat of a delivery truck. Morrison, who spent 22 years in the painting, drywall and construction business, said he was ready for a change so he decided to purchase Klimek's Ice, Electric City, from lifelong acquaintance Cliff Klimek. The businesses name will be changed to Coulee Ice because it's located in the Coulee Valley about a block from Banks Lake, said Morrison

Ken Benson resigned from the Omak City Council March 29, citing his needs to attend to personal business. The resignation was announced during the council's April 1 meeting.

10 years ago

(April 4, 2007)

LaTress', located at the Omache Shopping Center, recently added Marixza Ortiz to its lineup of hair stylists. Ortiz, 23, specializes in cuts, colors, extensions, but also can take care of waxing, manicures, pedicures, scalp massages and styling some of the tightest cornrows in town.

Ferry County would lose nearly $400,000 in federal revenue for the 2007 budget year if some sort of agreement isn't met to extend the county payment program. U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., and colleagues from western states struck a deal last week to extend the county payments program to prevent timber communities from losing millions of dollars for schools, roads and emergency services. The plan would extend the program, which expired last year, by five years.