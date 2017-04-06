Level 3 sex offender moves to Oroville

OROVILLE — A Level 3 sex offender has moved to the 32200 block of Highway 97, Oroville.

Ronald Allen Pierce, 66, notified the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office of his move, as required by law.

Pierce is white, with brown eyes and gray hair. He stands 6 feet 3 inch and weighs 220 pounds.

in 1992 He plead guilty in Thurston County to one count of second-degree rape of a child and third-degree rape of a child. When pierce was between the age of 40-42 he sexually assaulted a close friend’s two daughters age 12 and 15, according to the sheriff’s office. Pierce was at the victim’s home while the victim’s mother was out; these are pierce’s only sex related convictions, the sheriff’s office said.



He was sentenced to 108 months in prison.

"While in prison Pierce was assessed at the Twin Rivers Treatment Center and determined to be a high priority for sex offender treatment and was offered treatment,” a statement said. "Pierce refused sex offender treatment. Pierce's SSOSA (Special Sex Offender Sentencing Alternative) evaluation indicated that Pierce is attracted to young girls and may be seen as predatory. Pierce has self disclosed other incidents of sexual abuse of juveniles ranging from age 6 to 15.”

As of Oct. 10, 2004, Pierce is no longer on probation.

He is not wanted by police.