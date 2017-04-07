Brewster physically moves past Chelan

BREWSTER – The Brewster soccer team avenged an earlier loss to Chelan in a big way Tuesday, topping the Goats, 5-3, in a physical, non-league match.

“It was a must-win match for us,” Brewster coach Jenner Sanon said.

The coach said a 4-2 loss to Chelan in the season opener March 14 was because of the defense coming up short.

The Goats looked in command for most of the first half, jumping to a 1-0 lead and then 2-0 with a goal by Cristian Barajas, who broke up the middle with about 10 minutes to go.

Brewster cut the margin to 2-1 when Edgar Najera sent a corner kick to Rodrigo Gomez, who drilled the ball into the net just as the end-of-the-first-half whistle sounded.

“At halftime, the boys knew what they needed to do to bring about a victory - patiently passing the ball and creating opportunities for good shots on goal,” Sanon said.

Brewster came out strong in the second half, pressing on offense before Najera got a clear shot on goal from 20 yards, slicing the ball into the right side of the net at the 47th minute.

Najera sent another 20-yard shot into the left side of the goal at the 50th minute to give the Bears the lead, 3-2.

Chelan tied the match at 3-all in the 53rd minute.

Brewster’s Felix Nava scored what would be the winning goal. A couple minutes later, Chelan defender Jaime Granados took Nava down hard with a sliding tackle.

Granados received a yellow card and left the game.

The physical match, with players on both sides going down hard in the final minutes, saw a Chelan defender yank on Nava’s jersey and the Goats’ Ronnie Barajas being carried off the pitch after being kicked hard

Najera added an insurance goal just inside the box with about two minutes left in the match. The kick was stopped by Chelan’s goalkeeper, but the ball managed to get under his hands and slowly roll into the net.

After the hat trick (three goals on the day), Najera did a cartwheel, followed by a forward flip in front of cheering Brewster fans.

“I am very proud of the boys and their hard work,” Sanon said. “We have got to continue to work harder, prevent errors on defense and create more opportunities to put the ball in the net.”

Play resumes Tuesday following spring break, with Liberty Bell (1-3 overall, 1-1 league) at Brewster (6-2, 3-0) in a Central Washington B League match and Okanogan (3-4-1, 0-2) at Chelan (6-2, 1-1) in a Caribou Trail League match.

Other Tuesday soccer matches include Cascade (6-0-2, 2-0) at Omak (2-4, 1-2), Bridgeport (1-4, 1-1) at Oroville (1-4, 1-2) and Manson (4-1, 1-1) at Tonasket (1-3-1, 0-2).

Okanogan splits at Lakeside

NINE MILE FALLS – The Okanogan High School baseball team split with Lakeside in a spring break, non-league doubleheader Tuesday, losing the opener 6-5 and blasting to a 15-5 second-game victory.

Okanogan played seven freshmen and two seniors in the first game.

“We got an opportunity to play all of our young kids and they did a great job,” Okanogan coach Ed Ashworth said.

“Bryce Dixon, Jose Fonseca, Tyson Landers, Jacob Bowers and Jarrett (Smith) played competitively and I am very proud of them,” coach Ashworth said. “The freshmen scored four runs in the last two innings to tie the game.”

Smith pitched five innings, striking out one, walking three and giving up nine hits.

The game was tied at 1-all after the first inning before Lakeside scored three runs in the bottom of the third and another run in the fourth for a 5-1 lead.

Okanogan chipped away, scoring one in the top of the fifth and three in the top of the sixth to tie the game at 5-all.

The Eagles added a run in the bottom of the sixth that stood up for the victory.

Each team knocked out eight hits.

Okanogan committed five errors to three for Lakeside.

Okanogan (5) – Ja. Stanley 3-3; Smith 1H; C. Fingar 1H, 2B; D. Fingar 1H, 3B; Clark 2-4, Ashworth 1H.

In the second game, Okanogan’s bats woke up.

“Our offense swung it well,” coach Ashworth said.

Okanogan jumped out to a 3-1 lead after one inning and 6-3 after three innings.

The teams exchanged one run each in the next two innings before the Bulldogs took charge with three runs in the sixth on Dakota Fingar’s home run for a 10-4 lead.

Okanogan pushed across four more runs in the top of the seventh before Lakeside closed with one run in the bottom of the final inning.

Justin Stanley pitched three innings, giving up three runs, striking out one and walking none.

Dakota Fingar pitched an inning, giving up a run, and Jake Stanley closed the final three innings, facing only 11 batters (27 pitches; three hits).

Okanogan outhit the Eagles (1-5 overall), 12-10. The Bulldogs committed three errors to the Eagles’ five errors.

“I really like the way our club was communicating in the dugout about pitches they were seeing,” coach Ashworth said. “Everyone was helping each other to have a better plan at the plate.

“Chase Rubert played his fifth position this season as our catcher. Chase handled the staff well and threw out a few Lakeside base runners. I really appreciate how our club just goes out and plays baseball,” the coach said.

Spring break ended this weekend, with teams returning to action Tuesday. That includes a pair of rivalry games,

Omak (0-5 overall, 0-3 league) is at Okanogan (6-2, 3-1) in a Caribou Trail League game while Tonasket (0-2, 0-1) is at Oroville (0-8, 0-8) in a Central Washington League matchup.

In other Tuesday games, Liberty Bell (7-0, 6-0) is at Brewster, (6-2, 6-0), Pateros (3-4, 2-4) is at Lake Roosevelt (4-4, 4-4) and Bridgeport (2-5, 2-5) is at Waterville-Mansfield (0-4, 0-4).

Brewster was to have played a doubleheader with championship implications against Soap Lake (6-0, 6-0) on Friday, after The Chronicle’s deadline.

Okanogan (15) – Ashworth 3-5, 2 2B; C. Rubert 2H, 2B; D. Fingar HR; C. Fingar 3H, 2B; Wilson H; Ja. Stanley H; Clark H.

Soap Lake stops Pateros

SOAP LAKE – Soap Lake topped Pateros, 13-2, in baseball on Tuesday.

No other information was available.

Bridgeport softball wins first game

SOAP LAKE – The Bridgeport High School softball team picked up its first victory of the season, 22-21, over Soap Lake on April 1.

“The girls worked hard to win the first game,” Bridgeport coach Samantha Torres said. “Our hitting was better in this game. The second game (18-3 loss) was a hard loss for them after winning the first game.

“All in all, we are proud of the girls for getting their first win of the season.”

No hitting statistics were received.

Okanogan vs Cascade

LEAVENWORTH – Okanogan swept Cascade, 3-2 and 11-0, in a pair of Caribou Trail League baseball games April 1.

Conner Ashworth got the win in the first game, striking out two, walking one and giving up seven hits while induding 10 ground ball outs.

Catcher Hunter Rubert threw out two runners.

“We got some timely hits from Hunter and Chase Rubert early, Dakota Fingar blasted a triple and Gage Wilson had a base hit in the top of the seventh that ended up being the game winning RBI,” Okanogan coach Ed Ashworth said. “Our defense had some throwing errors in the game, but the boys really played defense well. We seemed to be timid offensively, but when we needed a hit we got it.”

Justin Stanley needed only 69 pitches to get the nightcap. He struck out two, walked two and gave up three hits.

Okanogan hitters included Alex Nelson going 3-3 with 2 RBI; the Fingar brothers, Dakota and Chase, each going 2-4, scoring three times and driving in three runs; and Gage Wilson hitting 2-3 with an RBI.

“We are very happy with our young dudes,” coach Ashworth said. “We are asking a lot out of some really young people. We practice hard and play competitively. That’s what these guys do.”

Liberty Bell 4, Oroville 2

WINTHROP – Liberty Bell edged Oroville, 4-2, in a Central Washington League match March 30.

“We made two big mistakes that cost us to be down 2-0,” Oroville coach Jose Flores said. “We lost some of the momentum we had going, but with spring break I think they will get to rest some and be ready to pick up again where we left off.”

Oroville scoring was not received.