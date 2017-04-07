County fair theme selected

OKANOGAN – Although the Okanogan County Fair is more than five months away, fair advisory committee members met Thursday, April 6, to lay out the groundwork for the 70th annual celebration Sept. 7-10.

This year’s Okanogan County Fair theme will be “Okanogan County Fair: 70 years of pride, county wide.”

Committee members unanimously approved the theme during a regular meeting Thursday, April 6.

The theme was among several ideas committee members tossed around, including “A Celebration of Generations,” “Gather here with Grateful Hearts,” “Come for the Food, Stay for the Fun,” and “Okanogan: Our County, Our Bounty.”

“It’s really hard to come up with a decorating theme,” committee member Tracey Reagles said.

Reagles also reported an update on entertainment being booked for this year’s fair.

She said L-Bow the clown is scheduled to return, as is the longhorn show, outdoor movie, wiener dog races, pie eating contest and several stage acts.

The fair is considering hiring a karaoke DJ to perform following the headline acts in the evenings so youngsters will have something to do after the bands quit playing, and is pondering hiring Washington State Nashville County Star participants to perform Sunday afternoon.

“We have some spots to fill, but we’re way into it,” Reagles said. “We’ve got a lot done and we’re working on it.”

In terms of rodeo, the board unanimously agreed to bring in a Pro-West rodeo for the fair.

“I think it’s time for a more substantial rodeo,” committee member Kris Sims said.