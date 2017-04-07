Governor seeks federal disaster declaration

OLYMPIA – Gov. Jay Inslee has asked the White House for a major disaster declaration and financial assistance to help 15 counties recover from the impacts of severe winter storms that hit the state Jan. 30 through Feb. 22.

Inslee, in his letter to the president, said snow, ice, rain, high winds, flooding, landslides and mudslides caused major damage in Adams, Benton, Columbia, Franklin, Grant, King, Lewis, Lincoln, Pend Oreille, Skamania, Spokane, Snohomish, Wahkiakum, Walla Walla, and Whatcom counties.

Okanogan and Ferry counties are not included in the request.

“These winter storms caused injuries, power outages impacting 100,000 customers, and other significant disruptions around the state,” said Inslee. “Cleaning up and repairing damages will take months to years, and our local communities will benefit greatly from federal assistance.”

The governor is asking the president to approve the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s public assistance program. It can help eligible, impacted jurisdictions in the identified counties pay for emergency response costs, debris removal and permanent repairs to damaged public infrastructure.

If the president agrees to the governor’s request, the storms would be the fifth major disaster declared in the state in less than two years.

Inslee urged President Donald Trump to consider the cumulative impacts of disasters on the state and its 39 counties since January 2015. Severe weather, floods, high winds and wildfires cost the state more than $323 million during that time, with the federal government providing $155 million in disaster assistance and emergency aid to local, state and Indian tribal governments.

Much of the damage identified in a joint state-FEMA preliminary damage assessment in late March was to roads. A freeze-thaw cycle caused significant damage to foundations, pavement and drainage systems to more than 750 local and state roadways.

In addition, storms closed all three Cascade mountain passes that remain open during the winter– Interstate 90 Snoqualmie Pass, Highway 2 Steven Pass and Highway 12 White Pass – for multiple days, disrupting cross-state commercial trucking.