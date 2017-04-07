Motorcycle event expands

OROVILLE – Jim Heskett, owner of the Hideaway Bar and Grill and Big Red’s, talked about the annual Run for the Border motorcycle event during a regular city council meeting March 21.

Heskett told the council he would like to ensure that accessibility to both the Hideaway Bar and Grill and the Pastime Bar and Grill is known by the participants.

Heskett said he would also like the Oroville Police Department to be available for traffic control during the May 19-21 event, which is expanding from one day.

Local resident Kay Sibley talked about a printed tourist’s guide.

A fact sheet presented included a map showing the area from Calgary to Vancouver and Kamloops to Wenatchee – the area represents $5.3 billion in tourism dollars spent.

Sibley said the city needs to promote the area to draw in tourists. She said she has joined the Okanogan County Tourism Council to get involved in getting more for the area.

Sibley said the Oroville Depot Museum will be spending $3,000 of its approved hotel/motel tax funding to advertise in the publication and asked the city to consider providing matching funds.

The request was tabled.

In other council business, the council:

• Heard from Lee Orr, Okanogan-Ferry County Chapter of the Washington Pilots Association, about the annual state aviation conference and trade show. Orr thanked the city for its support and approval of hotel-motel tax funds.

• Approved renewal of liquor licenses for the Oroville Eagles, Trino’s and the Pastime Bar and Grill.

• Heard from local business owner Tim Naillon, owner of the Pastime Bar and Grill. He said his business has had a relationship with the Republic Brewing Co., and the brewery has outgrown its existing equipment.

The Naillons will be purchasing their equipment and adding on-site brewing.

Naillon discussed the importance of getting people to stop and stay in Oroville and said he feels the addition could help.

• Accepted the resignation of Oroville Library Board member LaVonne Hammelman.

• Agreed to pay $24,607.70 in vouchers and $39,407.39 in payroll.