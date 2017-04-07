Newhouse seeks review of ‘What’s Upstream’

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-4th District, is asking the Environmental Protection Agency to review last year’s “What’s Upstream” campaign that urged people to lobby against farm practices.

Newhouse wrote a letter last week to new EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt seeking a federal probe.

The campaign, funded by EPA through a sub-grant to the Swinomish Tribe via the Northwest Indian Fisheries Commission, used grant money to fund a website, radio ads and billboards in western Washington depicting dead fish and polluted water, and urging individuals to contact their state legislators and “hold the agricultural industry to the same level of responsibility as other industries.”

A large, red button on the website labeled, “Take action! We’ve made it simple,” allowed visitors to send an email to their state legislators advocating for 100-foot stream buffer zones and other policies.

An EPA Inspector General’s report from 2014 had warned that the EPA region responsible for awarding the grant had insufficient protections in place to ensure awardees were not using funds for advocacy, propaganda and/or lobbying efforts.

According to a December 2015 report by the Government Accountability Office, the EPA violated federal lobbying and advocacy laws by funding social media campaigns supporting EPA’s Waters of the United States Rule.

Last fall, a bipartisan group of congressional representatives – including Newhouse — asked EPA to provide an update on the agency’s review of the anti-farmer “What’s Upstream” campaign.

Newhouse, in his latest letter, asked Pruitt to review the campaign and follow up on the agency’s previous commitment to review its grant protocols to ensure good stewardship of taxpayer funds, and prevent future misuses of EPA funds and grants.

“I believe this misguided campaign has unacceptably used taxpayer dollars to malign our nation’s farmers and agriculture producers, and label them as careless polluters of our waterways,” he wrote. “it is evident that this campaign violated federal laws and policies that prohibit federal funds from being used for lobbying and propaganda efforts.”

That occurred, Newhouse said, when the Swinomish Tribe used award funds to pay for campaign materials and a website encouraging members of the public to lobby their legislators to adopt stricter environmental regulations targeting agriculture.

EPA’s Office of Inspector General is already conducting an investigation into the scope and nature of potential violations, he said.

The U.S. House also has passed the Regulatory Integrity Act, which is aimed at correcting problems in the federal rule-making process. The bill now is before the Senate.

House Resolution 1004 came in response to the “What’s Upstream” campaign.

“I’m pleased to see the Regulatory Integrity Act passed to bring clarity, transparency and accountability to the federal rulemaking process,” said U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-5th District. “It is against federal law for government agencies to use taxpayers’ money to lobby for rules or legislation, but that didn’t stop the (Environmental Protection Agency) in 2016 from doing just that.

“In Washington state, the EPA may have abused its federal authority with its ‘What’s Upstream’ campaign, which attempted to smear our farmers and ranchers. The Regulatory Integrity Act will ensure that the spirit of these laws is upheld and that situations like What’s Upstream never happen again.”

Newhouse said he and other members of Congress sought a status update on the internal review promised by McCarthy, but “it became apparent that no steps were being taken to fulfill Administrator McCarthy’s pledge, and EPA staff insisted they would wait for the previously mentioned (Office of Inspector General) report before the agency would even consider committing to a good-faith review.

“I would request that your agency carry out this review to ensure appropriate use of taxpayer dollars, which is very important to the Congress and is critical to restoring public trust.”

In April 2016, McCarthy acknowledged that her agency was “distressed by the use of the money and the tone of (the What’s Upstream) campaign.”