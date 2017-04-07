Rain sends mud, debris across several roads

PATEROS - Heavy rain during sent water, mud and debris across several roads in Okanogan County.

Mud and debris was reported Friday morning on Highway 153 at milepost 3 north of town. More water and debris was reported on the highway at milepost 24, north of Carlton.

Water and debris washed over Highway 20 at milepost 222, west of Okanogan at Little Loup Loup Creek, for the fourth time in less than a week. The area, in a burn scar, experienced similar events Sunday and Monday.

Sinlahekin Road north of Conconully was blocked by a slide Friday, and Highway 7 north of Tonasket had water over the road. Other trouble spots included Simon Road south of Okanogan, Loomis-Oroville Road, Hosheit Road, Salmon Creek Road, Figlenski Road and the Texas Creek area.

Emergency Manager Maurice Goodall advised motorists to be cautious.