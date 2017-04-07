VIEW FROM THE SIDELINES: Rules could change

Several proposals that could add a few games for baseball, softball and basketball teams are being considered by the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association’s Representative Assembly.

In all, there are 22 possible amendments that will be voted on April 28 through May 5.

The public can comment on the changes, which can affect play at the middle and the high school level, at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/9VJSPF5

Amendments could add an extra hitter, called an EH, at the middle and high school levels in baseball and softball.

Maybe the original idea was to let one more player see live pitching, which is admirable.

I can see schools with deep rosters taking advantage by adding another strong hitter or a base staler to the lineup that might otherwise only come off the bench to help.

The biggest schools in this region are in class 1A – Omak and Okanogan.

There are six 2B schools - Oroville, Tonasket, Brewster, Liberty Bell, Bridgeport and Lake Roosevelt - and four class 1B schools - Curlew, Republic, Inchelium and Pateros.

Adding an EH might not be a good idea for smaller schools, which have a tough enough time finding nine great players to field.

But the amendments do say you don’t have to use an EH just because another team is using one.

I suspect if allowed, some schools would use it for non-league play early in a season then go to a solid nine players for league and playoff games.

Another proposal is changing how doubleheaders will be counted towards a high school team’s 20-game limit in a season.

The possible change calls for a one-day baseball or softball doubleheader being counted as one game.

Each player and each team can schedule and participate in two one-day doubleheaders in a season.

Will this add games or will it reduce the number of doubleheaders teams can play in a season?

In another possible change a three- or four-day invitational basketball tournament will count as two contests while a two-day tournament (two games) will county only as one contest.

This could add more games, good competitive ones, to a team’s schedule.

Other possible changes include baseball and softball allowing pitchers and catchers to practice two weeks prior to the rest of the team, a private school being allowed to join WIAA in wrestling only, sixth graders participating in middle school sports except football; incoming ninth graders will not be required to meet the previous semester scholarship rule 18.7.0, any 1B school or 2B school with league approval may utilize eighth graders in team sports or in any sport if not offered at the middle level but may play only on the next level, and a couple amendments concerning all schools or just 1B and 2B schools opting up for all sports and petitioning to opt up or down for football only.

Earlier in March, the WIAA’s Executive Board approved RPI being compiled for postseason games, including league and district tournaments before the final rankings are locked prior to the regional round of the state tournament.

Al Camp is the sports editor at

The Chronicle. Email him at sports@omakchronicle.com.