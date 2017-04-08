Some roads close due to mud, debris flows

CONCONULLY - Sinlahekin Road is closed 1.4 miles east of town due to water, rocks and debris that flowed off the hillside yesterday.

According to Okanogan County Emergency Management, the debris flow is blocking the roadway and caused some damage to a few cabins.

Okanogan County Public Works is working to clear the debris.

Highway 20 remains closed in both directions from the Loup Loup Pass summit at milepost 215 to Rock Creek at milepost 223 due to water over the roadway and mud slides. A detour is available on Highway 153.

Highway 21 southbound at milepost 145.5 is closed due to road damage about 15 miles south of Republic. There is no detour available for southbound traffic. Northbound local traffic can use Cache Creek Road to Nespelem then to Tonasket and Highway 20 to Republic. This is an extremely long route and large trucks prohibited.

