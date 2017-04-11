Breaking News

Commissioners declare state of emergency April 11, 2017

0

Little wrestlers grapple in Spokane

Jaxon Wells, 7, listens to Omak coach Justin Lisenbey.

Roger Harnack/Daily Sun News


By Al Camp

As of Tuesday, April 11, 2017

STEHEKIN — The Omak youth wrestling team returned with 14 medals from the 30th annual Jason Crawford Memorial Tournament on Saturday at the Spokane Convention Center.

Photo Gallery

Jason Crawford Memorial Tournament

The 30th annual Jason Crawford Memorial Tournament drew more than 1,400 wrestlers age 5 to 14 on April 8 at the Spokane Convention Center.

The team include 26 wrestlers who also picked two fourth-place finishes, coach Dean Agee said...

This article is behind paywall, to read the full version please click here.

