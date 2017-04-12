810 (2017-084 April 12) Notice of Application

(2017-084 April 12) Notice of Application
The City of Brewster has received an application from Mr. Emmanuel Hurtado Brewster, Washington for approval of a conditional use permit to operate a quick lube and minor auto repair shop at 600 W. Main Street...
More like this story
- 810 (2017-085 April 12) WAC 197-11-970 Determination of Non-Significance (DNS).
- 810 (2015-325 June 24) Notice of Application
- 810 (2017-080 April 5) CANCELLATION NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING SCHEDULED FOR
- 810 (2017-088 April 12, 19) Notice of Intent to File an Application with USDA, Rural Development
- 810 (2017-066 March 22) NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment