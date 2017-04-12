810 (2017-088 April 12, 19) Notice of Intent to File an Application with USDA, Rural Development

(2017-088 April 12, 19) Notice of Intent to File an Application with USDA, Rural Development

The City of Brewster, WA intends to file an application with USDA, Rural Development for financial assistance for the following purpose: Replacement of two existing water supply wells contaminated with manganese, installation of new valves throughout the water system, replacement of existing water meters, and construction of new water pipelines to serve the new wells and replace existing undersized pipes. The anticipated cost of this project is $9,100,000. The City is filing an application for funding through the USDA Rural Development Rural Utility Service program in the amount of $9,100,000 to include loan and grant funds...