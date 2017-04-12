810 (2017-089 April 12, 19) NOTICE OF APPLICATION AND ISSUANCE OF A DNS UNDER SEPA AND A

(2017-089 April 12, 19) NOTICE OF APPLICATION AND ISSUANCE OF A DNS UNDER SEPA AND A PUBLIC HEARING ON THE MATTER
WA-2 Okanogan Cell Tower OKA CUP 16-4
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Verizon Wireless of Bellevue, Washington, who with the permission of the owner of the below described property has filed an application for a zoning conditional use permit and will later file for construction permits.
PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Develop a wireless communication facility consisting of a 50’ mono pole tower with various arrays of antennas, control cabinet and backup power generator located in the Commercial One Zoning District...
