820 (2017-078 April 5, 12) Okanogan County has been awarded federal funds made available through

(2017-078 April 5, 12) Okanogan County has been awarded federal funds made available through the department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Federal Emergency Management Agency under the emergency food and shelter national board program.
Okanogan County has been chosen to receive $22,204 to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county...
