0

Ballots in mail for Omak School District bond issue

As of Wednesday, April 12, 2017

OKANOGAN - Ballots have been mailed to Omak School District voters, who are being asked to decide on construction of a new middle school.

Ballots must be returned by April 25...

This article is behind paywall, to read the full version please click here.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment