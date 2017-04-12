Body identified as missing Malott man

MALOTT – A body found March 16 in the Okanogan River has been identified as that of Marco Antonio Aguilar-Cendejas, who had been missing since December 2016.
Two kayakers found the badly decomposed body at Rattlesnake Point south of Malott...
