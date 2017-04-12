0

Briefs for April 12, 2017

The Chronicle

As of Wednesday, April 12, 2017

Appeals may be filed until April 19

OKANOGAN - Appeals may be filed until April 19 on a determination of non-significance by Okanogan County for a Yakama Nation salmon fish restoration project on the Twisp River.

The county’s State Environmental Policy Act responsible official issued the determination for the Twisp Horseshoe Project at 913B Twisp River Road...

This article is behind paywall, to read the full version please click here.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment