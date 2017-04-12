EXPLORING THE OKANOGAN - Experiencing life through the eyes of a dog

(The following was “written” by Katie, my friend Marsha’s dog.)
I knew it was going to happen when my human began to pack that thing she carries around when she is going to leave and I don’t get to go...
