0

EXPLORING THE OKANOGAN - Experiencing life through the eyes of a dog

Elizabeth Widel

As of Wednesday, April 12, 2017

photo

(The following was “written” by Katie, my friend Marsha’s dog.)

I knew it was going to happen when my human began to pack that thing she carries around when she is going to leave and I don’t get to go...

This article is behind paywall, to read the full version please click here.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment