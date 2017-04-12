Sunrise RVs opens in Omak

OMAK - Folks searching for the perfect recreational vehicle now have a local option, located in a convenient location along Highway 97.

Sunrise RVs, located at 1004 Koala Drive (just north of Confluence Health Omak Clinic) opened April 1 and already is offering a broad range of RVs, from pop-up trailers to standard travel trailers to fifth wheels, according to General Sales Manager Tyrel Swezey...