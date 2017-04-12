0

Sunrise RVs opens in Omak

Sunrise RVs, located at 1004 Roala Avenue, opened April 1.

Photo by Brock Hires


Sunrise RVs, located at 1004 Roala Avenue, opened April 1.

By Chris Thew

As of Wednesday, April 12, 2017

OMAK - Folks searching for the perfect recreational vehicle now have a local option, located in a convenient location along Highway 97.

Sunrise RVs, located at 1004 Koala Drive (just north of Confluence Health Omak Clinic) opened April 1 and already is offering a broad range of RVs, from pop-up trailers to standard travel trailers to fifth wheels, according to General Sales Manager Tyrel Swezey...

This article is behind paywall, to read the full version please click here.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment