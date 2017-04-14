Average retail gas prices rise in state and nation

OLYMPIA — Average retail gasoline prices across the state rose 2.1 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.88 per gallon last week, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 2,666 gas outlets in Washington...
