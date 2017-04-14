Condotta fuel tax bill attached to budget

OLYMPIA – A bill that would require signs showing the amount of fuel tax being charged to be visible at the pump has been included in the state House transportation budget.
The transportation budget was adopted late April 12...
OLYMPIA – A bill that would require signs showing the amount of fuel tax being charged to be visible at the pump has been included in the state House transportation budget.
The transportation budget was adopted late April 12...
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment