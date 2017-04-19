Breaking News

Newhouse bows out of meeting; staff will relay messages April 19, 2017

Ballots for Omak School District bond issue due back April 25

As of Tuesday, April 18, 2017

OMAK – Voters in the Omak School District have until Tuesday, April 25, to return ballots in the district’s request for a bond issue to finance construction of a new middle school.

Ballots in the all-mail election can be dropped at the Okanogan County Auditor’s Office, 149 N...

