810 (2017-087 April 12, 19) DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE Rural Development

As of Wednesday, April 19, 2017

(2017-087 April 12, 19) DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE Rural Development

Notice of Availability of an Environmental Assessment

City of Brewster Water System Upgrades

AGENCY: Rural Development, USDA

ACTION: Notice of Availability of an Environmental Assessment

SUMMARY: Notice is hereby given that Rural Development, as required by the National Environmental Policy Act, is issuing an environmental assessment (EA) in connection with possible impacts related to a project proposed by the City of Brewster to reduce manganese in their water system. The proposal is to replace two existing wells and replace high priority water distribution lines including approximately 100 water system valves and 250 water meters. Some waterlines within the system will be cleaned using a mechanical method of pipeline scouring and/or may include flushing, or other methods to reduce manganese in the system...

