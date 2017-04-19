810 (2017-096 April 19) Notice of Application Issuance of a DNS under SEPA and Public Hearings

(2017-096 April 19) Notice of Application Issuance of a DNS under SEPA and Public Hearings on the Matter

Kingham Rezone OKA RA 17-1

Official Date of Notice: April 19, 2017

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT the owner of the below described property has filed a completed application to rezone the property from Commercial Three (C-3) to Residential Three with Highway Business Overlay (R-3 HBO).

PROJECT LOCATION: 1291 2nd Avenue, South, Okanogan, Washington also known as Lot 8 less the highway, Shirley Garden, Okanogan in Section 17 of Township 33 N...