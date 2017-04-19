820 (2017-092 April 19) The Colville Tribal Correctional Facility (CTCF) is issuing a Request for Proposals

(2017-092 April 19) The Colville Tribal Correctional Facility (CTCF) is issuing a Request for Proposals (RFP); seeking a contractor for Medical Room improvements; including building a new wall with door, relocating cabinetry, and installing a sink with plumbing.
(For a complete and full listing of the RFP, please call or email the Maintenance Supervisor)
A site visit/survey is advised and may be arranged with the Maintenance Supervisor; Monday - Friday with advance notice...
