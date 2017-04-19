820 (2017-095 April 19) PATEROS SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 122-70J BOARD OF DIRECTORS

(2017-095 April 19) PATEROS SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 122-70J BOARD OF DIRECTORS
MEETING LOCATION CHANGE
April 24 at 6:00 PM
Methow Community
Center
As directed by the Board of Directors of the Pateros School District 122-70J; the April 24, 2017 Regular School Board Meeting will be held in the Methow Community Center in the town of Methow starting at 6:00 pm...
