Tribe offers bounty on pike

NESPELEM – The Colville Confederated Tribes is offering $10 a head for northern pike caught in the Columbia River above Grand Coulee Dam, the Spokane River upstream to Little Falls or the Kettle River.
Program participants will be paid for every northern pike head deposited into designated freezers, with a maximum of $590 going to any individual during the calendar year...
Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!
- • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
- • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
- • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
- Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.
To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment