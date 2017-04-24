Arbor observances planned

OKANOGAN — Arbor Day observances are planned April 28 in Okanogan, Omak and Pateros, with other communities joining in the next day.
The events also mark the 20th anniversary of the Omak-Okanogan Tree Board...
