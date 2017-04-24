Class wins conservation contest

Okanogan School District
Ecology class members from Okanoan include (front, from left) Hailea Swayze, teacher Kathleen Ferguson, Hailey Shiflett, Olivea Oyler, (back) Jay Nearents, Justin Stanley, Dakota Huff, Cooper Sloan, Jon Wilkus, Dylan Streeter and Austin Earley.
OKANOGAN — The Okanogan High School ecology class won the regional and reserve championship awards at the Okanogan Conservation District competition April 19.
The students took written and practical exams in soils, aquatics, forestry, wildlife, and sustainable soil and water management...
