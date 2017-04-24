Schools plan spring concerts

COULEE DAM – Spring concerts and programs get under way this week as Lake Roosevelt Elementary School students stage a musical, “Awesome Animals,” at 2 p.m. today, April 26, in the new elementary gym, 503 Crest Drive...
COULEE DAM – Spring concerts and programs get under way this week as Lake Roosevelt Elementary School students stage a musical, “Awesome Animals,” at 2 p.m. today, April 26, in the new elementary gym, 503 Crest Drive...
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment