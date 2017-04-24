Gas prices fall across the state

OLYMPIA — Average retail gasoline prices across the state have fallen 0.9 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.88 as of Sunday, April 23, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 2,666 gas outlets in Washington.

This price compares with the national average that has increased 1 cent per gallon in the last week to $2.42 per gallon, according GasBuddy.com.

Including the change in gas prices in Washington during the past week, prices April 23 were 55.7 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and are 4.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago. The national average has increased 13.0 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 28.0 cents per gallon higher than this day one year ago.

According to GasBuddy historical data, gasoline prices on April 24 in Washington have ranged widely over the last five years including $2.33 per gallon in 2016, $2.77 per gallon in 2015, $3.83 per gallon in 2014, $3.65 per gallon in 2013 and $4.10 per gallon in 2012.

“Gasoline prices saw another weekly lift, yet have begun to slow their ascent in recent days,” said Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy.com. “Since mid-February, average gasoline prices have risen 17 cents- a far cry from the 41 cent gain during the same time a year ago. While the annual spring spike remains subdued, prices do remain 28 cents higher than a year ago, though the gap has narrowed.”

“Overall, I would be surprised if we see the national average rise substantially more since the deadline for refiners to switch over to summer gasoline is nearly here,” DeHann said. “In addition, U.S. oil production numbers are up, keeping pressure on oil prices, while gasoline inventories remain very healthy.”

“While we may see the national average rise to the low side of our previous predictions of $2.51-$2.83 per gallon for May, we’re unlikely to see anything higher, which is certainly good news for motorists,” he said.

Nationally, 29 states saw gas prices starting the week higher than a week ago while 21 states saw prices lower. Leading the pack up was Utah (up 9.4 cents), Ohio (up 7.1 cents), Alaska (up 6.8 cents), Connecticut (up 4.7 cents) and Idaho (up 4.5 cents). Decliners were led by Oklahoma (down 3.9 cents), Iowa (down 3.2 cents), Louisiana (down 1.9 cents) Wisconsin (down 1.7 cents) and South Carolina (down 1.6 cents).

Compared to a year ago, gas prices remain higher in all U.S. states by an average of 28 cents per gallon, while Alaska stands atop rankings versus a year ago with average prices today some 64 cents higher while prices in Arizona stand on the bottom at 15 cents higher.

While gas prices advanced, so did the number of gas stations selling at or under $2 per gallon. Last Monday, April 17, just a handful of stations saw such prices while today nearly 1,000 stations are at that level.

Hawaii led with the nation’s priciest gallon, averaging $3.11, followed by California at $3.0, and Alaska at $2.93

As of press time Monday, April 24, local prices included:

• $2.79 in Oroville and Kettle Falls.

• $2.82 in Omak.

• $2.91 in Tonasket and Chelan.

• $2.92 in Brewster

• $2.95 in Bridgeport, Coulee Dam and Grand Coulee.

• $3.04 in Pateros.