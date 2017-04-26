0

810 (2017-106 April 26) Notice of Application

As of Wednesday, April 26, 2017

(2017-106 April 26) Notice of Application

The City of Brewster has received and accepted as complete an application from Douglas County PUD #1 for bank excavation and grading, installation of stair stepped shoreline protection and rock tree root protection consisting of precast concrete panels, geotextile fabric, riprap, railroad ballast, and crushed surfacing to stabilize the Columbia Cove shoreline.

Date of permit application:

April 14, 2017

Date of determination of completeness:

April 18, 2017

Date of this notice of application:

April 26, 2017

Comment Period ends:

May 17, 2017 to City Clerk...

