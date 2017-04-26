820 (2017-103 April 26) LEGAL NOTICE

(2017-103 April 26) LEGAL NOTICE
NEGOTIATION OF STATE LEASES WITH EXISTING LESSEES BETWEEN JUNE AND JULY 2017 EXPIRES: SEPTEMBER 2017
10-D68204-GRAZING-GOVT LOTS 1, 2, 3 & 4, N1/2, N1/2SE1/4, SE1/4SE1/4, Section 16, Township 39 North, Range 26 East, W.M....
Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!
- • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
- • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
- • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
- Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.
To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment