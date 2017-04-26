820 (2017-107 April 26, May 3, 10) Invitation for sealed bid

(2017-107 April 26, May 3, 10) Invitation for sealed bid

Notice is hereby given that the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation (CTCR) Community Facility Manager will accept sealed bids for the Shaker Church Water & Septic project located at 134 Charlie Williams Road, Nespelem, Wa 99155. The project consists of the construction of a new water pressure system, septic system and testing. The contract time for completion of the work is 45 calendar days...