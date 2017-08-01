County baseball players in Babe Ruth World Series

PHOTO COURTESY THE GRANT COUNTY JOURNAL, EPHRATA
Members of the Moses Lake River Dogs are (front, from left) coach Donnie Lindgren, Emmitt Tatum, Seth Alvarado, Cameron Cerrillo, Cody Alvarado, Evan McLean, Jeff Sonneman, Kade Schutzman, coach Phil Signorelli, (back) Josh Williams, A.J. Pruneda, Dominic Signorelli, Peter Aspholm, Isaac Baker, Vance Alvarado, Dax Lindgren, Caleb Juarez, Josh Jesse and manager Greco Signorelli. Not pictured — Dalton Kentner.
EPHRATA — Okanogan County placed five players on teams competing in the U18 Babe Ruth World Series that starts Saturday and runs to Aug. 12 at Johnson-O’Brien Stadium....
