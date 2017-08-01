Breaking News

Crews respond to brush fire east of Omak August 1, 2017

Okanogan fire closes Elmway August 1, 2017

Hot weather expected this week August 1, 2017

0

County baseball players in Babe Ruth World Series

Members of the Moses Lake River Dogs are (front, from left) coach Donnie Lindgren, Emmitt Tatum, Seth Alvarado, Cameron Cerrillo, Cody Alvarado, Evan McLean, Jeff Sonneman, Kade Schutzman, coach Phil Signorelli, (back) Josh Williams, A.J. Pruneda, Dominic Signorelli, Peter Aspholm, Isaac Baker, Vance Alvarado, Dax Lindgren, Caleb Juarez, Josh Jesse and manager Greco Signorelli. Not pictured — Dalton Kentner.

PHOTO COURTESY THE GRANT COUNTY JOURNAL, EPHRATA


Members of the Moses Lake River Dogs are (front, from left) coach Donnie Lindgren, Emmitt Tatum, Seth Alvarado, Cameron Cerrillo, Cody Alvarado, Evan McLean, Jeff Sonneman, Kade Schutzman, coach Phil Signorelli, (back) Josh Williams, A.J. Pruneda, Dominic Signorelli, Peter Aspholm, Isaac Baker, Vance Alvarado, Dax Lindgren, Caleb Juarez, Josh Jesse and manager Greco Signorelli. Not pictured — Dalton Kentner.

By Al Camp

As of Tuesday, August 1, 2017

EPHRATA — Okanogan County placed five players on teams competing in the U18 Babe Ruth World Series that starts Saturday and runs to Aug. 12 at Johnson-O’Brien Stadium....

Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!

  • • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment