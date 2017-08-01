Breaking News

Crews respond to brush fire east of Omak August 1, 2017

Okanogan fire closes Elmway August 1, 2017

Hot weather expected this week August 1, 2017

0

Crews respond to brush fire east of Omak

A single engine air tanker drops retardant on a wildfire burning east of Omak on Aug. 1.

Photo by Chris Thew


A single engine air tanker drops retardant on a wildfire burning east of Omak on Aug. 1.

By Dee Camp

As of Tuesday, August 1, 2017

OMAK — Firefighters from several mid-valley fire departments are responding today, Aug. 1, to a brush fire burning in the hills east of town.

Omak, Okanogan, Malott, Riverside, Fire District No. 8 and the Bureau of Indian Affairs have been called.

Okanogan County Emergency Management issued an alert about 4:45 p.m. advising people of the fire, which is being pushed from the north by winds.

“Evacuate if needed,” the agency said. “Be cautious of emergency vehicles responding. Do not wait for door-to-door notification.”

A downed power line at the north end of the fire was a concern for firefighters.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment