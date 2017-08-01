EDITORIAL: No more lip service! Fix the transient problem

If you’ve walked or driven down Main Street in Omak, you’ve more likely than not have seen a slew of transients occupying doorways, benches and curbs.
City officials continue to say that they are working on the issue...
Crews respond to brush fire east of Omak August 1, 2017
Okanogan fire closes Elmway August 1, 2017
Hot weather expected this week August 1, 2017
If you’ve walked or driven down Main Street in Omak, you’ve more likely than not have seen a slew of transients occupying doorways, benches and curbs.
City officials continue to say that they are working on the issue...
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment