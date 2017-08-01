Breaking News

Crews respond to brush fire east of Omak August 1, 2017

Okanogan fire closes Elmway August 1, 2017

Hot weather expected this week August 1, 2017

0

Fire damages Okanogan home

Flames and smoke pour from the front porch of an Okanogan home July 26

Photo by Al Camp


Flames and smoke pour from the front porch of an Okanogan home July 26

By Brock Hires

As of Tuesday, August 1, 2017

OKANOGAN – Jodi Crofton and her four-year-old son, Nolan, were fast asleep Wednesday, July 26, when she was awoken to the sound of a sheriff deputy pounding on her front door and a thick haze of smoke.

“I had no idea...

Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!

  • • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment