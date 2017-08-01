Free firearms classes scheduled

OKANOGAN — The final firearms training schedule for August and September was released last week.
“These will be the last dates for the year, so if you want to attend this year, now is the time to sign up,” said organizer Michael Blake...
Crews respond to brush fire east of Omak August 1, 2017
Okanogan fire closes Elmway August 1, 2017
Hot weather expected this week August 1, 2017
OKANOGAN — The final firearms training schedule for August and September was released last week.
“These will be the last dates for the year, so if you want to attend this year, now is the time to sign up,” said organizer Michael Blake...
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment