LaDoux, Taylor shine at AAU nationals

LAWRENCE, Kan, - Lexi LaDoux and Renea Taylor, who are going into the ninth grade at Okanogan High School, competed at the 51st USATF Hershey National Junior Olympic Track and Field Championships July 24-30 at Rock Chalk Park in Lawrence, Kan.

Nearly 10,000 athletes competed on the state-of-the-art Beynon surface, one of five such certified tracks in the U...