Breaking News

Crews respond to brush fire east of Omak August 1, 2017

Okanogan fire closes Elmway August 1, 2017

Hot weather expected this week August 1, 2017

0

LaDoux, Taylor shine at AAU nationals

Renea Taylor of Okanogan competes in triple jump at AAU national track meet.

KATHY BROWN/SPECIAL TO THE CHRONICLE


Renea Taylor of Okanogan competes in triple jump at AAU national track meet.

By Al Camp

As of Tuesday, August 1, 2017

LAWRENCE, Kan, - Lexi LaDoux and Renea Taylor, who are going into the ninth grade at Okanogan High School, competed at the 51st USATF Hershey National Junior Olympic Track and Field Championships July 24-30 at Rock Chalk Park in Lawrence, Kan.

photo

KATHY BROWN/SPECIAL TO THE CHRONICLE

Renea Taylor

Nearly 10,000 athletes competed on the state-of-the-art Beynon surface, one of five such certified tracks in the U...

Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!

  • • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment