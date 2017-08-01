LaDoux, Taylor shine at AAU nationals

KATHY BROWN/SPECIAL TO THE CHRONICLE
Renea Taylor of Okanogan competes in triple jump at AAU national track meet.
LAWRENCE, Kan, - Lexi LaDoux and Renea Taylor, who are going into the ninth grade at Okanogan High School, competed at the 51st USATF Hershey National Junior Olympic Track and Field Championships July 24-30 at Rock Chalk Park in Lawrence, Kan.
Nearly 10,000 athletes competed on the state-of-the-art Beynon surface, one of five such certified tracks in the U...
