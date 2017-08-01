Breaking News

Crews respond to brush fire east of Omak August 1, 2017

Okanogan fire closes Elmway August 1, 2017

Hot weather expected this week August 1, 2017

Okanogan Valley Golf Club faces challenges

Eldon Nash is sitting on a bench in this view looking down the No. 1 fairway, that is now the No. 2 fairway. Trees, which are quite big now, are barely visible.

OKANOGAN VALLEY GOLF CLUB


Eldon Nash is sitting on a bench in this view looking down the No. 1 fairway, that is now the No. 2 fairway. Trees, which are quite big now, are barely visible.

By Al Camp

As of Tuesday, August 1, 2017

OKANOGAN — The Okanogan County Golf Club continues to rise up after staggering blows this spring in the form of a high-water table that made several holes unplayable.

photo

OKANOGAN VALLEY GOLF CLUB

Babe Griffiths, right, and a woman from Penticton, B.C., following a 1954 tournament at Okanogan Valley Golf Club.

photo

OKANOGAN VALLEY GOLF CLUB

Golfers at an interclub match with Penticton, B.C., on Sept. 12, 1954, at Okanogan Valley Golf Club.

The course off the Conconully Highway on Danker Cutoff Road has been a haven for golfers since starting April 16, 1946...

Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!

  • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
  • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

