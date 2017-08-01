Okanogan Valley Golf Club faces challenges

OKANOGAN VALLEY GOLF CLUB
Eldon Nash is sitting on a bench in this view looking down the No. 1 fairway, that is now the No. 2 fairway. Trees, which are quite big now, are barely visible.
OKANOGAN — The Okanogan County Golf Club continues to rise up after staggering blows this spring in the form of a high-water table that made several holes unplayable.
The course off the Conconully Highway on Danker Cutoff Road has been a haven for golfers since starting April 16, 1946...
