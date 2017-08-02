Diamond Creek Fire nears 7,000 acres

— The Diamond Creek Fire, burning in the Pasayten Wilderness Area, is nearing 7,000 acres in size.

As of Aug. 2, it had grown to 6,996 acres.

The human-caused fire is about four air miles from the Billy Goat Trailhead, 16 air miles north of Mazama and 8.5 miles south of the Canadian border.

Helicopter operations were limited Aug. 1 because smoke from Canadian fires impacted visibility. Where they could, they continued dropping water in the Dollar Creek drainage.

The fire remains east of the Lost River and west of the 2003 Farewell Fire scar.

Firefighters finished structure protection near the Billy Goat Trailhead.

Smoke from several fires throughout the region and in Canada continues to impact air quality county-wide.

Several trails in the area are closed, but the fire does not affect access to the Pacific Crest or Pacific Northwest rails. Visitors to the Pasayten are asked to check conditions first and to register at trailheads, since officials need to know how many people are in the wilderness area in case evacuations are needed.