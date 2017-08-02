Hillside fire burns across five acres

— A fire that burned across the hillside southeast of town yesterday afternoon, Aug. 1, blackened about five acres of grass and sagebrush.

Firefighters from several mid-valley fire departments responded at 4:25 p.m. to the fire on the Colville Indian Reservation. Omak, Okanogan, Malott, Riverside, Fire District No. 8 and the Bureau of Indian Affairs all responded.

In addition to a ground crew, the BIA sent three airplanes that dropped retardant and gel, said Omak Fire Chief Kevin Bowling.

“We got lucky on stopping it,” he said, adding that dirt roads in the area helped by acting as fire breaks.

The blaze started on mill property owned by the Colville Confederated Tribes. The BIA is investigating the cause.

Firefighters were hampered slightly by a downed power line. They were reluctant to drive across it since they didn’t know if it was live, Bowling said.

The Okanogan County Public Utility District responded quickly to deal with the line, he said.

PUD Director of Engineering and Operations Tim DeVries said it isn’t yet known why the line was on the ground.

Most firefighters were on the scene about three and a half hours. BIA kept a unit on the fire all night to monitor it.

No structures were lost.

Okanogan County Emergency Management issued an alert about 4:45 p.m. advising people of the fire, which was pushed from the north by winds.