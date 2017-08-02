0

Making a splash in Tonasket

The pool is open from 1-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 1-6 p.m. Saturday; adult lap swim is 5-6 p.m. Monday though Friday; family swims are from 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Admission is charged.

Photo by Brock Hires


The pool is open from 1-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 1-6 p.m. Saturday; adult lap swim is 5-6 p.m. Monday though Friday; family swims are from 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Admission is charged.

By Brock Hires

As of Wednesday, August 2, 2017

TONASKET - It was an afternoon of hugs, smiles and plenty of swimming, earlier today during the grand opening of the Tonasket community swimming pool in History Park.

“It’s so cool,” said one youngster while preparing to go down the waterslide at the pool...

Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!

  • • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment