Survey asks about access passes to public lands

— What do you think about the state Discover Pass and various federal recreation access passes?

The Washington Trails Association is working with Washington State University, the Ruckelshaus Center, U.S. Forest Service, state departments of natural resources and fish and wildlife, outdoor recreation, fishing and hunting groups to review the recreation access fee system. A survey is available at http://www.wta.org/news/signpost/want-a-simpler-pass-system-take-this-survey