BLM adds more fire restrictions

— Fire restrictions on U.S. Bureau of Land Management-administered lands in eastern Washington have been modified to prohibit the building, maintaining, attending or using a fire of any type, including charcoal briquette fires.

An exemption is made for liquefied and bottled gas stoves and heaters, provided they are used within an area at least 10 feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable material, the agency said.

The modified restrictions will take effect at 12:01 a.m. Friday, Aug. 4 and will affect BLM lands in Adams, Asotin, Benton, Chelan, Columbia, Douglas, Ferry, Franklin, Garfield, Grant, Kittitas, Klickitat, Lincoln, Okanogan, Pend Oreille, Spokane, Stevens, Walla Walla, Whitman and Yakima counties. Restrictions are in place until further notice.

In addition to prohibiting campfires, restrictions on the use of off-road vehicles, smoking, shooting of exploding targets and the use of fireworks is still in effect.